Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Daughter of Poltava's convicted ex-mayor charged with collaborating with Putin's party

by Nate Ostiller June 11, 2024 3:10 PM 1 min read
Nataliia Veretennikova, the daughter of Oleksandr Mamai, the ex-mayor of Poltava, in a photo posted on June 28, 2023. (Nataliia Veretennikova/Facebook)
The daughter of Oleksandr Mamai, the former mayor of Poltava who was convicted of corruption in 2023, was arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Russian President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on June 11.  

The SBU did not name the suspect, but Suspilne reported, citing sources, that it was Nataliia Veretennikova.

Mamai received a five-year suspended sentence in 2023 after being convicted of abuse of office and forgery.

Veretennikova is suspected of managing an advertisement agency in Saint Petersburg that did PR work for United Russia during the Russian elections in 2022 and 2023.

According to the SBU, Veretennikova remotely ran the business from Kyiv and earned 35 million rubles ($392,000) for her work on the campaigns.

Law enforcement authorities reportedly seized three apartments from Veretennikova and a minivan, as well as shares in two Ukrainian companies.

Veretennikova has been charged with collaboration and faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Ukraine’s military intelligence launches cyberattack against United Russia party
United Russia claimed earlier in the day that its electronic services were under large-scale DDoS attacks.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Nate Ostiller
11:18 AM

FT: NATO's B9 group considers barring Hungary from meetings.

Diplomats of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies, discussed a possibility of excluding Hungary from future meetings of the club, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 11, citing people familiar with the talks.
