Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poltava Mayor receives 5-year suspended sentence

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2023 7:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine sentenced Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai to a five-year suspended sentence and a fine of Hr 2 million ($50,000) that will be transferred to the Armed Forces.

According to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, the court found Mamai guilty of abuse of office and forgery. The actions resulted in losses of over Hr 570,000 ($15,431) to the local budget.

According to the investigation, Mamai plotted with the director and accountant of the local Institute of City Development and employed two people who did not actually work there. They were instead providing household services for Mamai.

In order to pay their “salaries,” officials were providing false information.

Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office said that "considering the fact that the mayor compensated the damages and fully admits his guilt," his sentence was suspended, while he will remain on probation and deprived of the right to hold office for one year.

The other defendants in the case also pleaded guilty and entered into agreements with the prosecutors. The two accomplices were sentenced to five years of suspended imprisonment with a probationary period of one year and the deprivation of the right to hold office.

Poltava's mayor has been a subject of controversy due to his corruption scandals and his pro-Russian views. Prior, the Security Service of Ukraine on Dec. 29 charged Mamai with divulging the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.