Danilov: UN Security Council has ‘lost its meaning’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 4:32 AM 1 min read
Oleksii Danilov, the National Security and Defense Council secretary, speaks with the Kyiv Independent in his office on Jan. 30. (Danylo Pavlov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

“It is incompatible with any logic, let alone justice, that an aggressor country and a terrorist country that has killed and is killing children preside over the UN Security Council,” National Security and Defense Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on April 13.

Danilov specifically brought up the video of the alleged execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war that was posted on Russian Telegram channels on April 11.

“When people in the 21st century cut off the head of a living person, and their representatives preside over the UN Security Council, it is nonsense, some completely incomprehensible things are happening in our world,” Danilov said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the video with the supposed brutal execution of a Ukrainian POW emphasizes the need to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council and the organization in general.

"It's absurd that Russia, which is worse than ISIS, is presiding over the UNSC. Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and be held accountable for their crimes," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Russia became the chair of the UN Security Council on April 1 and will hold the presidency for one month.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
