Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

FT: Slovakia, Czechia seek extension to EU permission allowing trade of Russian oil products

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2023 7:45 PM 3 min read
Slovnaft logo is seen on a petrol station in Krupina, Slovakia on July 28, 2022. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Bratislava and Prague are requesting an extension to an EU sanctions exemption that allows Slovakia to sell Russian oil products to Czechia beyond today's deadline, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 5.

The request is complicating negotiations on the EU's 12th sanctions package against Russia, the FT said.

The two countries believe that the exemption to selling refined Russian oil products must be extended to avoid price increases.

Meanwhile, other EU states, such as Poland and the Baltics countries, are against any exemption, the FT said.

Russia's economy heavily relies on its fossil fuel industry, which in turn funds its military budget used for its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite EU sanctions on Russian oil, Czechia, Slovakia, and Hungary have been allowed to import Russian oil until alternative supplies become available.

Slovakia is among the countries in the EU most dependent on Russian oil, with an estimated 95% of its oil coming from Russia.

Slovakia to extend, expand ban on Ukrainian agricultural products
The Slovak government plans to extend and expand the ban on Ukrainian agricultural products, according to an Agriculture Ministry proposal that was approved on Nov. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Refined petroleum was Slovakia's seventh-biggest export in 2021, with $657 million worth of refined petroleum being exported to Czechia that year, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

A key issue is that the Hungary-owned Slovnaft, Slovakia's sole refiner, "has not yet been able to pivot from Russian heavy crude to the lighter version imported from other countries," the FT said, with an official citing the high financial cost of making the switch.

Hungary said in July that it was seeking a one-year extension to the rule for Slovnaft, giving time for the company to make the switch.

According to the FT, Prague hopes that improvements to a pipeline that connects the Italian port of Trieste with central Europe would allow it to bypass the pipeline from Russia, though the work is unlikely to be completed for another year.

Another related issue is that Slovakia is entirely reliant on Russia for all of its nuclear fuel.

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said in November that Bratislava will not back the EU's 12th package of sanctions against Russia if it bans the import of Russian nuclear fuel.

"A red line for us is that the sanctions mustn't include nuclear fuel because (Slovak) nuclear power plants haven't been sufficiently transformed yet to be able to operate with alternative fuel," the minister said.

As sanctions bite, Russia eyes Ukraine’s mineral resources to fund its invasion
Russia’s 2024 federal budget brought little in the way of surprises, the country is gearing up for a long war. Signed by President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, it ushered record levels of military spending — a sign of Moscow’s commitment to its war against Ukraine. While part of the Russian
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.