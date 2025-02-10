Czech authorities investigating allegations of unauthorized drone shipments to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prague is investigating allegations of unauthorized drone shipments from Czechia to Ukraine, Ceske Noviny reported on Feb. 9, citing Defense Minister Jana Cernochova.

The investigation is focused on the Nemesis project, organized by the Skupina D association, which has been raising funds to procure drones for Ukraine.

According to media outlet Aktualne.cz, members of Skupina D are suspected of supplying drones to Ukraine, possibly with the involvement of Czech military personnel, without authorization from the parliament.

Czech military police spokesperson Katerina Mlynkova confirmed that authorities are examining "possible unauthorized handling of Defense Ministry property and possible use of military personnel outside the tasks of the armed forces."

According to Aktualne.cz, members of the Czech Army's 601st Special Forces Group allegedly transported military equipment to Ukraine without the necessary parliamentary approval. The Czech constitution requires lawmakers' consent before deploying national armed forces abroad.

An unnamed source cited by the outlet claimed that "someone decided to send soldiers" to Ukraine with military equipment without following proper legal procedures. At least one such trip reportedly took place in 2024.

"We can't just close up and say everything is fine when we know it's not, based on the inspection," Cernochova said.

Last year, Cernochova voiced concerns over the Czech Army's General Staff's participation in the Nemesis initiative. The Defense Ministry subsequently launched an inspection over the use of military facilities for drone testing.

Chief of Staff of the Czech Army, General Karel Rehka, is the honorary chairman of Skupina D. According to the Czech media, Rehka's relationship with Minister Cernochova has long been mired by disputes over defense procurement.

Despite the controversy, the Nemesis drone initiative has gained significant public support, raising over 203 million Czech crowns ($8.5 million) to supply drones to Ukraine.