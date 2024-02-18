Skip to content
Cybersecurity agency: Russian hackers target Ukrainian media

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2024 12:43 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustration purposes: A staff member stands in a projection of live data feeds from (L-R) Twitter, Instagram, and Transport for London by data visualization studio Tekja at the Big Bang Data exhibition at Somerset House on Dec. 2, 2015 in London.
Russian hackers have attacked several Ukrainian media outlets to spread misinformation, according to a statement from the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine posted on Telegram on Feb. 18.

The statement named Ukrainska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe, and Telegraf as media outlets affected by the attack.

On the evening of Feb. 18, Ukrainska Pravda reported that their account on the social media platform X had been hacked and misinformation about the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been posted by the account.

The cybersecurity agency said it is investigating the case and asked anyone who suspects they were targeted to contact them.

Earlier on Dec. 12, a hacker attack targeted Ukrainian telecommunications company Kyivstar and Monobank, one of Ukraine's largest banks. Russian hacker group called Solntsepek claimed responsibility for the attack.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
