Weekend in Kyiv – Dec. 17-19

Ukrainian rapper Alyona Alyona performs at the Atlas Weekend festival on July 8, 2021 in Kyiv. (Atlas Weekend)

Our picks for the best art, music, film and more in the capital. All venues require one of the following: certificates of vaccination, negative test or recovery from Covid-19.

From a nursery teacher to Europe’s best young artist – in the last three years, Alyona Alyona has done so much for Ukrainian music that it’s easy to take her for granted. The rapper will show just how much more she has in store at the Dec. 19 show in Atlas with songs from the latest record and acoustic versions of her old bangers.



Alyona Alyona (rap, hip hop, pop). Atlas (37-41 Sichovykh Striltsiv St.). Dec. 19. 7 p.m. ₴600-1400

Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of "West Side Story" mostly lives up to the classic musical and can be watched in English at Zhovten, Planeta Kino (Blockbuster) and Kinoman (Cosmo). Also screening at Zhovten and Planeta Kino (Blockbuster) is "Spencer," an unusual biopic of Princess Diana played beautifully by Kristen Stewart.



West Side Story (musical, romance in English). Zhovten, Planeta Kino (Blockbuster), Kinoman (Cosmo). Dec. 17-19. ₴115-220

The Berlin powerhouse duo FJAAK is playing at the untitled nightclub at 41 Kyrylivska St. on Dec. 18. Legowelt, the Dutch explorer of techno, house and old school acid, will spin records the same night at Arsenal XXII.



FJAAK (house, techno). 41 Kyrylivksa St. ₴450