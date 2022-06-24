Ukrainian studio films music video for French artist Kavinsky

(Kavinsky/YouTube)

Filmed by Family Production, the video was made for “Renegade,” Kavinsky’s first single in the last eight years. The song features vocals from U.S. singer Cautious Clay.

Vincent Belorgey, known under his stage name Kavinsky, is a renowned DJ and producer, who rose to international success with the release of “Nightcall” in 2010.

In the video, Kavinsky battles three villains in between megapolis skyscrapers.

Family Production has previously filmed music videos and commercials for international clients like Nike, Swarovski, and Dior. Foreign often collaborate with Ukrainian studios due to their affordable, high-quality service.