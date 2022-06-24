Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukrainian studio films music video for French artist Kavinsky

November 28, 2021 5:51 amby Daryna Antoniuk
(Kavinsky/YouTube)

Filmed by Family Production, the video was made for “Renegade,” Kavinsky’s first single in the last eight years. The song features vocals from U.S. singer Cautious Clay.

Vincent Belorgey, known under his stage name Kavinsky, is a renowned DJ and producer, who rose to international success with the release of “Nightcall” in 2010.

In the video, Kavinsky battles three villains in between megapolis skyscrapers.

Family Production has previously filmed music videos and commercials for international clients like Nike, Swarovski, and Dior. Foreign often collaborate with Ukrainian studios due to their affordable, high-quality service.

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

