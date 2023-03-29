Minister: Croatia hopes to provide Ukraine with Mi-8 helicopters 'in near future'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Croatia hopes to provide Ukraine with Mi-8 helicopters in "the near future," Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banožić said at a press briefing on March 29.

However, Banožić did not clarify how many helicopters Croatia could potentially provide.

He also mentioned that Croatia could assist Ukraine with its demining efforts, drawing upon its experience in ongoing demining initiatives since the Croatian War of Independence from 1991-95.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 8 that some 250,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land – nearly 40% of the country’s territory – have been mined since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year.

In June, the State Emergency Service said that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.