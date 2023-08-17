Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Swedish parliament approves $300 million in military aid for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek August 17, 2023 6:10 PM 2 min read
The Swedish Parliament votes to elect the new Swedish Prime Minister in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 17, 2022. (Photo credit: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish parliament has approved the transfer of 3.25 billion Swedish kronor (almost $300 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including munitions, spare parts, and vehicles, the parliament announced on its website on Aug. 17.

The tranche of assistance is composed of over $100 million in spare parts and emergency supplies, and almost $200 million worth of munitions, ammunition components, demining equipment, and transport vehicles.

Sweden's legislative body has also voted in favor of selling a limited amount of Rb 99 (AMRAAM) air-to-air missiles to the U.S. as part of Washington's program to donate older AMRAAM to Ukraine to bolster its air defense.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said on Aug. 15 that the government has proposed a military aid package worth 3.4 billion Swedish kronor ($314 million) for approval by the parliament.

Jonson specified that the new aid should include CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, Archer artillery systems, trucks, and demining equipment. The parliament did not specifically name artillery or combat vehicles in its statement, however.

This is Sweden's 13th defense assistance package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Stockholm has provided Kyiv with $1.6 billion in military aid so far, not including the latest package, the national broadcaster SVT said.

Pentagon: US to further increase 155 mm ammunition production
The U.S. plans to increase its production of 155 mm shells, bringing it to 80,000 per month next year, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Aug. 10. The statement comes amid Ukraine’s growing need for NATO-standard ammunition, which is used with West-provided artillery.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.