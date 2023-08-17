Swedish parliament approves $300 million in military aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish parliament has approved the transfer of 3.25 billion Swedish kronor (almost $300 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including munitions, spare parts, and vehicles, the parliament announced on its website on Aug. 17.

The tranche of assistance is composed of over $100 million in spare parts and emergency supplies, and almost $200 million worth of munitions, ammunition components, demining equipment, and transport vehicles.

Sweden's legislative body has also voted in favor of selling a limited amount of Rb 99 (AMRAAM) air-to-air missiles to the U.S. as part of Washington's program to donate older AMRAAM to Ukraine to bolster its air defense.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said on Aug. 15 that the government has proposed a military aid package worth 3.4 billion Swedish kronor ($314 million) for approval by the parliament.

Jonson specified that the new aid should include CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, Archer artillery systems, trucks, and demining equipment. The parliament did not specifically name artillery or combat vehicles in its statement, however.

This is Sweden's 13th defense assistance package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Stockholm has provided Kyiv with $1.6 billion in military aid so far, not including the latest package, the national broadcaster SVT said.