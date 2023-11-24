Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Court rules to seize MP Dubinskyi's property

by Olena Goncharova November 24, 2023 4:55 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi during a court session on Aug. 10, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Pechersk District court ruled to seize assets of Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of high treason, as well as property of his family members, according to the court document released on Nov. 22. The assets include an array of real estate and vehicles.

Although the report did not name the current MP by name, the presented evidence points to Dubinskyi's family.

The investigators have determined that the MP, along with his mother and now ex-wife, engaged in high-risk financial transactions totalling millions, including substantial cash transactions, spanning the period from 2008 to 2023. These transactions substantially surpass their officially declared income, suggesting potential involvement in money laundering through the acquisition of highly liquid assets and the transfer of funds to deposit accounts.

A total of 39 real estate objects, in particular, 23 apartments in Kyiv, eight land plots, two houses in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast and 15 cars belonging to Dubinskyi and his family members have been seized, according to a report published by the State Bureau of Investigation on Nov. 23.

Ukrainian law enforcement officials detained Dubinskyi on Nov. 14. Four years ago, Dubinsky assisted Rudy Giuliani in his unsuccessful efforts to uncover information about Joe Biden at the behest of then-President Donald Trump. He now faces charges of treason, accused of collaborating to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Author: Olena Goncharova
