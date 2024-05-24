Court orders Kolomoisky to remain in custody until July 22

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Shevchenkivskyi district court in Kyiv ruled on May 24 that oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky must remain in custody until July 22 with an alternative of a Hr 1.96 billion ($49 million) bail, the Unian news agency reported.

Kolmoyskiy's bail was last reduced on April 22 from Hr 2.4 billion ($60.9 million) to 1.96 billion.

Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's most infamous business tycoons, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2023, for alleged fraud and money laundering related to his oil and gas holdings. His bail was initially set at Hr 509 million (now $13.2 million).

The Prosecutor General's Office announced on May 8 that Kolomoisky was also suspected of ordering the murder of the head of a law firm more than 20 years ago in Crimea. The next day, the Kyiv court authorized an arrest warrant for him.

The oligarch has denied the accusation.

Kolomoisky, aged 61, has repeatedly complained about his health issues while in detention. His petition to change the terms of his pretrial detention to house arrest due to his health issues was denied last November.