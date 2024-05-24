Skip to content
Court orders Kolomoisky to remain in custody until July 22

by Kateryna Denisova May 24, 2024 4:04 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian business tycoon and one of Ukraine's most famous billionaires, Ihor Kolomoisky, at a court hearing in Kyiv on Sept. 2, 2023. Kolomoisky was arrested on fraud charges, with his bail set at Hr 500 million. He chose to remain in jail. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Shevchenkivskyi district court in Kyiv ruled on May 24 that oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky must remain in custody until July 22 with an alternative of a Hr 1.96 billion ($49 million) bail, the Unian news agency reported.

Kolmoyskiy's bail was last reduced on April 22 from Hr 2.4 billion ($60.9 million) to 1.96 billion.

Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's most infamous business tycoons, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2023, for alleged fraud and money laundering related to his oil and gas holdings. His bail was initially set at Hr 509 million (now $13.2 million).

The Prosecutor General's Office announced on May 8 that Kolomoisky was also suspected of ordering the murder of the head of a law firm more than 20 years ago in Crimea. The next day, the Kyiv court authorized an arrest warrant for him.

The oligarch has denied the accusation.

Kolomoisky, aged 61, has repeatedly complained about his health issues while in detention. His petition to change the terms of his pretrial detention to house arrest due to his health issues was denied last November.

Russian court says it confiscated assets allegedly linked to oligarch Kolomoisky
The court claimed Kolomoisky is a member of the British mining company JKX Oil & Gas Limited, which it labeled as a part of an “extremist group whose actions were clearly anti-Russian in nature.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
