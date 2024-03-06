Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ihor Kolomoisky, Russia, Business, Courts, Oligarchs
Edit post

Russian court says it confiscated assets allegedly linked to oligarch Kolomoisky

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2024 9:55 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian business tycoon and one of Ukraine's most famous billionaires, Ihor Kolomoyskyi, was arrested with the right to post bail in the amount of half a billion hryvnias after being suspected of fraud at a court hearing in Kyiv on September 2, 2023. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The District Court of the Russian Republic of Adygea approved the seizure of the assets linked to Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky on March 5, according to the press service of Russian courts' statement on Telegram.

The court claimed Kolomoisky is a member of the British mining company JKX Oil & Gas Limited, which it labeled as a part of an "extremist group whose actions were clearly anti-Russian in nature." The company said last November that Kolomoisky "no longer has any direct or indirect interest" in the firm.

The list of confiscated assets includes 100% of the shares in the authorized capitals of Yuzhgazenergi and Catering-Yug worth over 5.1 billion rubles (about $55 million), a building and six premises in Moscow, and about 500 land plots in four Russian oblasts worth over 6 billion rubles (about $66 million).

The Russian court accused Kolomoisky of supporting the new Ukrainian government after the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 and providing financial support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, among other claims.

Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's most well-known business tycoons, was arrested in Ukraine on Sept. 2, 2023, for alleged fraud and money laundering related to his oil and gas holdings. His bail was initially set at Hr 509 million (now $13.2 million).

On Feb. 28, the Shevchenkivskyi district court extended Kolomoisky's detention for another two months but reduced his bail to Hr 2.4 billion hryvnias ($62.5 million).

Kolomoisky, aged 61, has repeatedly complained about his health issues while in detention. His petition to change the terms of his pretrial detention to house arrest due to his health issues was denied last November.

Oligarch Kolomoisky is behind bars. How did he get there and can he find a way out?
Ihor Kolomoisky’s recent arrest is the latest episode in a prolonged, hard-fought slide from grace for one of Ukraine’s most notorious oligarchs. At his height, he governed a region, controlled huge chunks of multiple industries, made good use of his massive TV network, and a cadre of loyal politic…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:03 AM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland to step down.

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.
2:50 AM

Russian drones hit Sumy.

The regional administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.
1:35 AM

Fire breaks out at ecopark in Kyiv.

A fire broke out at the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the evening of March 5, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The blaze was extinguished shortly before midnight.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.