Court issues arrest warrant against ex-MP hiding abroad

The Pechersk Court in Kyiv ordered on Aug. 1 the detention of Vadym Rabinovych, a former co-chair of the now-banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform – For Life, who reportedly resides in Israel, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) informed.

Ukrainian authorities have appealed to Israel for assistance regarding the case.

Rabinovych has been charged with high treason on July 26 for spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the population and the political leadership of the EU countries.

"In his numerous speeches and interviews, Vadym Rabinovych published manipulative statements that harmed the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, state, economic and information security of Ukraine," the SBI said.

"His propaganda activities helped the leadership of the Russian Federation to achieve its military and political goals and provided the Russian Federation with ideological assistance in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine."

The former lawmaker faces up to 15 years in prison.

Rabinovych, an Israeli-Ukrainian oligarch, ran as an unsuccessful candidate in the 2014 presidential elections.

He was one of the leading figures of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party, which was banned in 2022 after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rabinovych blamed Kyiv and the West for causing the full-scale war and fled Ukraine after its start, reportedly residing in Israel.