Corruption case against MP from Poroshenko's party sent to court.

Prosecutors said on Feb. 8 that they had sent a corruption case against Artur Herasymov, a lawmaker frome ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, to a court.

Herasymov has been charged with reporting false information in his electronic asset declaration for 2020, according to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Ukrainska Pravda, a Ukrainian news outlet, reported that Herasymov refused to take the indictment from detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and drove away.

Herasymov failed to declare almost Hr 8 million ($218,000) in assets, according to the SAPO.

The NABU has been investigating Herasymov since April 2021, when journalists revealed he has a house in Spain, which he never mentioned in his asset declaration.

The lawmaker also allegedly failed to declare $1,600 in his bank accounts.

If found guilty, Herasymov will face either a fine of up to Hr 85,000 ($2,300) or imprisonment for up to two years, as well as a ban on holding certain public offices for three years.