Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Corruption case against MP from Poroshenko's party sent to court.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 5:51 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prosecutors said on Feb. 8 that they had sent a corruption case against Artur Herasymov, a lawmaker frome ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, to a court.

Herasymov has been charged with reporting false information in his electronic asset declaration for 2020, according to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Ukrainska Pravda, a Ukrainian news outlet, reported that Herasymov refused to take the indictment from detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and drove away.

Herasymov failed to declare almost Hr 8 million ($218,000) in assets, according to the SAPO.

The NABU has been investigating Herasymov since April 2021, when journalists revealed he has a house in Spain, which he never mentioned in his asset declaration.

The lawmaker also allegedly failed to declare $1,600 in his bank accounts.

If found guilty, Herasymov will face either a fine of up to Hr 85,000 ($2,300) or imprisonment for up to two years, as well as a ban on holding certain public offices for three years.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
