News Feed, Prosecutor General's Office, Parliament, UOC-MP, Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Ukraine
Controversial Ukrainian MP flees country after being charged with assaulting soldier, law enforcement officer

by Dmytro Basmat August 25, 2024 8:17 PM 2 min read
MP Artem Dmytruk stands behind the rostrum during a regular sitting of the Verkhovna Rada, Kyiv, on Jan. 27, 2021. (Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Controversial Ukrainian Member of Parliament Artem Dmytruk fled the country on Aug. 25 after being charged with assaulting a soldier as well as a law enforcement officer in separate altercations, the Prosecutor General's Office announced.

According to Suspilne, Dmytruk, an independent MP, was involved in two separate altercations with authorities. While in Odesa, Dmytruk, along with accomplices, allegedly caused minor bodily harm to an on-duty law enforcement officer during a dispute. The accused also allegedly attempted to steal the officer's weapon.

In another incident in Kyiv, Dmytruk, allegedly got into an altercation with a soldier, causing moderate bodily harm after delivering several blows to the head.

Dmytruk was not directly named by the Prosecutor General's Office, but sources within law enforcement agencies confirmed to Suspilne that the suspect was Dmytruk. No details were provided as to when the altercations occurred.

In a post on Telegram on Aug. 24, prior to fleeing the country, Dmytruk acknowledged that law enforcement officials conducted a search of the MP's hotel room in Kyiv, as well as his apartment in Odesa.

Dmytruk, without evidence, claimed that the search was politically motivated, as a result of his previously pro-Russian political views, as well as support for the Kremlin-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

First elected as an independent MP representing Odesa in 2019, Dmytruk later joined, and was was subsequently expelled, from the Servant of the People faction in parliament.

While serving in parliament, Dmytruk took a number of pro-Russian stances on various issues. A staunch supporter of the UOC-MP, Dmytruk allegedly posted bail for the priest of a UOC-MP who allegedly collaborated in support of Russia.

Dmytruk, in his role as MP, also reportedly took part in a ceremony honoring a group of separatists who died in a confrontation in Odesa with Euromaidan in May 2014.

Law enforcement officials told Ukrainska Pravda that Dmytruk fled Ukraine through Moldova, and took a flight into Rome, Italy the same day.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify any of the claims.

Dmytruk is charged under Ukraine's Criminal Code with two counts of assault, attempting to steal a firearm, and the "gross violation of public order."

Zelensky signs law potentially banning Moscow-linked church
The legislation could effectively prohibit the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which is legally subordinate to the Russian Orthodox Church.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dmytro Basmat
