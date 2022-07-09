Congresswoman Spartz says Zelensky 'must address the Yermak issue.'

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz, who is originally from Ukraine, published on July 9 several “serious allegations” against President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak. According to her, Yermak is accused of leaking information to Belarus on a Ukrainian operation to capture Russian mercenaries, sabotaging the defense of Kherson Oblast during the Russian invasion, delaying urgent purchases of military equipment, as well as “assuring Ukrainian leadership that no attack by Russia was going to happen this February.” Yermak also stands accused of delaying the appointment of an independent anti-corruption prosecutor through his deputy Oleh Tatarov. Meanwhile, Yermak's brother has been investigated for allegedly selling state jobs on behalf of Zelensky's chief of staff, while Tatarov has been charged with bribery. Yermak and Tatarov have denied the accusations of wrongdoing.