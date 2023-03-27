Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Commander: Ukraine considering every option in Bakhmut, will 'act adequately'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 12:16 PM 2 min read
Civilians carry clean water with wheelbarrows in front of the heavily damaged building after Russian attacks in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, visited the Bakhmut front line again, saying that the battlefield situation in the area is "consistently difficult," the Defense Ministry media center reported on March 27.

"We are considering all possible options for the development of events and will act adequately to the current situation," said Syrskyi.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, the Land Forces commander accessed the front-line situation and made some operational decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, according to the report.

"The most intense phase of the battle for Bakhmut continues… The enemy suffers significant losses in human resources, weapons, and military equipment but continues to conduct offensive actions," Syrskyi said. "Our defenders heroically restrain the enemy's onslaught in extremely difficult conditions and leave no chance for the enemy to realize their plans."

The defense of Bakhmut is justified by the "military necessity" and based on the competent use of the city's defensive capabilities, erected fortifications, and equipped fire structures, the commander added.

The battle for Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk Oblast, has been raging for the past eight months. The Russian military is attempting to increase its grip over the entirety of the oblast, around half of which it currently occupies.

‘I work, then I cry’: Exhausted medics near Bakhmut fight for every life
Editor’s note: In this story, the Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the Ukrainian soldiers’ full names or their deployed positions due to security concerns amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Donetsk Oblast – At an abandoned building about 20 minutes drive from Bakhmut, wounded Ukrainian soldiers pou…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
