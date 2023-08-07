Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Commander: Russia continues to use chemical weapons in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova August 7, 2023 5:27 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers take shelter from Russian shelling in a trench in the direction of Bakhmut on March 22, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces continue using chemical weapons in Ukraine, violating international conventions, said Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander for the Tavria military sector.

According to Tarnavskyi, Russian troops fired two artillery barrages with munitions containing a chemical substance, presumably chloropicrin, on Aug. 6.

Exposure to chloropicrin's vapors causes severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and, if inhaled, to internal organs. This substance, widely applied during World War I, is no longer authorized for military use.

Tarnavskyi said the chemical weapons were used in the area of Novodanylivka but didn't specify the oblast. There are several settlements in Ukraine called Novodanylivka. Most likely, it was the one located near Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as it lies the closest to the front line.

No casualties were reported after the shelling, the Ukrainian commander said. "The Russians are trying to do everything to stop our advance. But they won't succeed."

This is not the first time Russia has used chemical weapons in its war against Ukraine.

Ukraine's Border Service said on May 26 that the Russian military had fired munitions with irritant aerosols and chemical grenades near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

In December last year, Russian troops reportedly used Soviet-made K-51 tear gas grenades against Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the east.

The 1925 Geneva Protocol prohibits using chemical and biological weapons in war.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

