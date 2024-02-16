Skip to content
Commander: Fighting in Avdiivka 'difficult, but controlled'

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2024 3:46 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers on an armored infantry vehicle on the road to Avdiivka, Feb. 14, 2024. (Photo by Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The situation in the embattled front-line city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast is "difficult, but controlled," Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine's Tavria forces fighting in the southeast, reported Feb. 15.

Avdiivka has faced intensified Russian attacks since October 2023 as Moscow's troops aim to encircle and capture the city.

"(T)he situation in Avdiivka is difficult, but controlled. Fierce fighting is taking place within the city," Tarnavskyi said.

"Our troops are using all available forces and means to deter the enemy."

Tarnavskyi said that units in the most heavily attacked areas were being reinforced with additional troops. Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade confirmed on Feb. 15 that it was "urgently" redeployed to Avdiivka as the situation grows "extremely critical."

"Troop management is stable and effective," Tarnavskyi reported. He also said that additional resources, including ammunition, had been allocated to units in the region.

Dwindling ammunition supplies pose a severe threat to Ukrainian forces defending Avdiivka. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Feb. 15 that the city risks falling to Russian forces due to a lack of artillery shells.

Tarnavskyi did not address the shortage but said troops on the ground were at work preparing for all contingencies.

"New positions have been prepared and powerful fortifications continue to be prepared for all possible scenarios," he said.

Avdiivka lies only a few kilometers away from Russian-occupied Donetsk. Heavy fighting has left the city largely in ruins.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:30 AM

SBU detains executives connected to Russian oligarch.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two Ukrainian executives suspected of helping Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska embezzle weapons production supplies to Russia. Deripaska was also served a notice of suspicion in absentia.
10:07 PM

Zelensky signs law legalizing medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is to be legalized in Ukraine to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and provide pain relief to people with serious illnesses such as cancer, according to a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15.
8:31 PM

The Hill: US lawmakers mull 2 'plan Bs' for passing Ukraine aid.

The Senate passed the $95 billion funding request, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, earlier this week. Johnson said, however, he will not put the bill to the vote, arguing that the country should first address the growing number of migrants at the southern border.
6:05 PM

Stoltenberg: US to remain staunch NATO ally.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's statement during a Brussels press conference comes days after Donald Trump, the Republican Party's hopeful for the next U.S. president, raised concerns by anti-NATO comments.
