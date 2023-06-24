Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
CNN: US officials closely watching situation in Russia following Wagner chief's comments

by Liliane Bivings June 24, 2023 4:44 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Check out our LIVE UPDATES on the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion in Russia.

The Biden administration is following the situation unfolding in Russia after Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to take revenge against Russia's military leadership over what he said was a missile strike against his troops in Ukraine, CNN reported.

“We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments,” National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement, according to CNN.

President Joe Biden has also been briefed on the situation, Hodge said.

A U.S. official told CNN that they see Prigozhin's latest diatribe against the Russian military leadership, which he called "evil" and vowed to send a "march for justice" to counter, "as something more than his usual rhetoric," as they do not follow a Ukrainian victory on the battlefield, CNN wrote.

“This is real,” the official told CNN, although it is not yet clear what Prigozhin's exact intentions are. Two other Biden administration official said that U.S. national security officials are waiting to gain a better sense of the situation before commenting.

Author: Liliane Bivings
