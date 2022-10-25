CNN: UN Security Council to discuss Russia’s unproven claim about 'Ukraine's dirty bomb’

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations Security Council will hold closed-door private discussions on Oct. 25 on Russia’s unproven claims that Ukraine has plans to create a “dirty bomb,” CNN reported citing two anonymous UN diplomats familiar with the matter.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has recently called several NATO defense ministers and made a claim that Ukraine was planning to use a “dirty bomb” — a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed Russia’s allegations, calling it a “misinformation campaign that might be aimed at creating a pretext for false-flag operation.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said that the agency is preparing to inspect two Ukrainian nuclear facilities after receiving a request from Ukraine.