Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

CNN: Russia’s nuclear-capable ICBM Sarmat allegedly failed test

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2023 8:55 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat appears to have failed a test launch around Feb. 20, according to the CNN’s sources among the U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Russia has warned the U.S. of the test over the deconfliction lines, and the test did not constitute escalation, according to the officials.

It is unclear whether the test took place before or while the U.S. President Joe Biden was visiting Kyiv. The Sarmat ICBM, capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and decoys, has been successfully tested previously, according to the article.

On Feb. 21, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that Russia suspended its participation in the nuclear arms reduction New START treaty. The decision will prevent U.S. or NATO countries from inspecting the Russian nuclear arsenal.

Putin: Russia suspends participation in nuclear treaty with US
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.