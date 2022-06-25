Putin: Russia's newest nuclear-capable ICBM Sarmat will be deployed for duty this year.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 22, 2022 8:42 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on June 21 that Russia would further strengthen its armed forces, “taking into account potential threats and risks”. The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying ten or more nuclear warheads and decoys. Putin and Russian propagandists have often resorted to nuclear blackmail during the ongoing Russian invasion in an apparent effort to intimidate Ukraine and the West.