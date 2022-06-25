Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalPutin: Russia's newest nuclear-capable ICBM Sarmat will be deployed for duty this year.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 22, 2022 8:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on June 21 that Russia would further strengthen its armed forces, “taking into account potential threats and risks”. The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying ten or more nuclear warheads and decoys. Putin and Russian propagandists have often resorted to nuclear blackmail during the ongoing Russian invasion in an apparent effort to intimidate Ukraine and the West. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok