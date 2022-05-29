CNN: Russian ship with grain allegedly stolen from Ukraine arrives in Syria.

This audio is created with AI assistance

New satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies show the bulk carrier Matros Pozynich arriving in the Syrian port of Latakia on May 27, estimated to carry about 30,000 tons of grain. CNN reported that it is one of the three ships that have been loading grain in Sevastopol's port in Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, Ukrainian authorities estimated that Russian troops had stolen more than 400,000 tons of grain in occupied territories.