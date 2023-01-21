Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CNN: Biden pledges Ukraine will 'get all the help it needs'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

After an event at the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said, "Ukraine is going to get all the help they need," in response to a reporter's question on whether or not Biden supports Poland's intentions to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, CNN reported.

After much anticipation, Germany’s new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters after the Jan. 20 Ramstein meeting that a decision had not yet been made on whether or not Germany would transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier on Jan. 19, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country would be able to supply Leopards to Ukraine from Polish stocks regardless of Berlin's decision.

Reuters also reported on Jan. 19 that Germany would give the go-ahead for German-made Leopard tanks to be sent to Ukraine if the United States agrees to send its own Abrams tanks, a government official told Reuters.

The Biden administration has so far refused to send Abrams tanks, citing logistical and maintenance challenges, Politico reported.

Ukraine war latest: Ramstein ends disappointingly for Kyiv as Ukrainian troops hold out Russia’s assault near Bakhmut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
