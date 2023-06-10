Nearly 80 settlements flooded, thousands of people evacuated after Kakhovka Dam destruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, 46 settlements were flooded, 32 of which were in Ukraine-controlled territory in Kherson Oblast.

A total of 2,699 people were evacuated, while 29 people remain unaccounted for in the region.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, 31 settlements were flooded, with 982 individuals evacuated, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The Kakhovka Dam, the southern-most dam across the Dnipro River was destroyed on June 6, allowing 18 square kilometers of water to sweep downstream all at once, flooding towns and cities, and creating humanitarian, nuclear, ecological, economic and other threats to Ukraine.

The destruction was caused with planted explosives, while Russia had the run of the hydroelectric plant.