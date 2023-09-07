Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Civilian vehicles hit explosives in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 3

by Martin Fornusek September 7, 2023 5:45 PM 2 min read
This photograph shows a warning sign which reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in Hrakove village, Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Photo credit: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A truck and a tractor ran into explosives in Kharkiv Oblast in two separate incidents, leaving three people injured, the Kharkiv Oblast Department of the State Emergency Service reported on Sept. 7.

The first case happened at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 local time. Two people, a man and a woman, were driving a truck on a field road near Mospanove in the Chuhuiv district when their vehicle hit an unspecified explosive object, the State Emergency Service said, citing information from the National Police.

Both of the injured victims have been hospitalized and are in severe condition.

The second incident occurred in the Izium district, in a field between Barvinkove and Chervone. A tractor of a local agricultural company set off what appeared to be cluster munitions.

The tractor's driver, a man born in 1981, was injured. He has been hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to the report.

As a result of Russian aggression, around one-third of Ukraine has been contaminated by mines or unexploded ordnance. With over 200,000 square kilometers of its territory affected, Ukraine is the most heavily mined country in the world, former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

According to the State Emergency Service, since the start of the full-scale invasion, 242 people were killed and 498 were wounded by mines or ordnance.

The number includes 13 killed and 63 injured children.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.