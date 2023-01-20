Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CIA director makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2023 5:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

CIA Director William J. Burns briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky on his forecast of Russia’s upcoming military plans, the Washington Post reports, citing a U.S. official.

“Director Burns traveled to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian intelligence counterparts as well as President Zelenskiy and reinforced our continued support for Ukraine and its defense against Russian aggression,” the U.S. official told the Washington Post.

During his visit at the end of last week, Burns also met with Ukraine’s intelligence officials.

According to the newspaper, they all discussed how long Ukraine could count on continued aid from the U.S. and Western allies after the Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives.

Reportedly, Zelensky and his officials left last week’s meeting with the feeling that U.S. support for Ukraine “remains strong,” the Washington Post said.

