China's Xi tells Putin two countries always move forward 'hand in hand'

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged New Year greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 31.

Xi emphasized that China and Russia consistently advance together on a "path of non-alliance, non-confrontation, and not targeting any third party," according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Xi added that "the political mutual trust and strategic coordination between the two sides have continuously marched to a higher level under the strategic guidance of the two leaders."

China has deepened its ties with Russia since the start of the Kremlin's full-scale war against Ukraine, although Beijing has denied accusations of supporting Russia’s military efforts.

Since February 2022, Putin has traveled to China twice — first just days before launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and again in May 2024.

Xi is also set to make an official visit to Russia next year, according to the Kremlin’s ambassador to Beijing, Igor Morgulov, who spoke to Russian media on Dec. 27.

Morgulov said that while plans for several bilateral events are being finalized, Xi’s visit remains a top priority. "What can be said, and this is no secret, is that the chairman of the People's Republic of China is expected in Russia next year," he added.