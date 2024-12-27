China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia next year, Kremlin’s Beijing ambassador says

This audio is created with AI assistance

China's President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia next year, the Kremlin’s ambassador to Beijing said on Dec. 27.

Speaking to Russian media, Ambassador Igor Morgulov said plans for several bilateral events were being "drawn up" but that Xi’s trip was a priority.

"What can be said that is no secret, in terms of priority, is that the chairman of the People's Republic of China is expected in Russia next year," he said.

China has strengthened its ties with Russia since the beginning of its full-scale war against Ukraine. However, Beijing has denied allegations of aiding Russia's war effort.

Since February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited China twice — first just days before he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and again in May 2024.

Xi visited Russia in March 2023 where he was welcomed by his "dear friend" Putin.

Beijing has also positioned itself as a mediator, sending envoy Li Hui on multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy in Europe.

China has criticized the U.S. and its allies for "exacerbating" the war by supplying arms to Ukraine.

Beijing has been trying to enlist developing nations to join its six-point peace plan, which China and Brazil laid out in May.

The six-point plan calls for:

Non-escalation or provocations by either side. An international peace conference accepted by both Russia and Ukraine, and which includes "fair discussion" of all peace plans. An increase of humanitarian assistance to "prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale," as well as an exchange of POWs, and no attacks on civilians. All possible efforts must be made to "prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid nuclear crisis." Attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities "must be opposed." Enhanced international cooperation on several issues in order to "protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains."

It makes no mention of Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.