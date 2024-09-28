China's FM cautions against 'escalation' of Ukraine-Russia war

This audio is created with AI assistance

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi cautioned on Sept. 28 against the escalation of the war in Ukraine, amid accusations from Kyiv that Beijing is supporting Russia. Kyiv has expressed skepticism towards Beijing's calls for negotiations, yet Wang reiterated China's willingness to assist in brokering a resolution.

"The top priority is to commit to no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no provocation by any party, and push for de-escalation of the situation as soon as possible," he said during the U.N. General Assembly, according to Agence France-Presse.

"China is committed to playing a constructive role, engaging in shuttle mediation and promoting talks for peace, not throwing oil on the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish gains."

China's support for Russia's defense industry has played a significant role in shifting the battlefield momentum in Ukraine in Moscow's favor.

This assistance encompassed a range of critical elements, including the supply of crucial components and materials to Russia's military-industrial complex, the provision of dual-use technologies that have both civilian and military applications, and the delivery of chips, design features, and capacities associated with explosive manufacturing.

China has also been instrumental in supporting the development of unmanned aerial vehicles that Russia has deployed in Ukraine, enhancing its battlefield capabilities.

Russia has secretly established a development and production program in China for attack drones to be used in the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Sept. 25 citing European intelligence sources and documents reviewed by the outlet.