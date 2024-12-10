This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, China, Europe, Drones, Sanctions, Business, War
Edit post

China curbs sale of drone parts to US, Europe, hindering Ukraine’s war effort, Bloomberg reports

by Boldizsar Gyori December 10, 2024 9:37 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Workers are producing drones at a production workshop of an aviation technology company in Anqing, China, on May 16, 2024. (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese manufacturers began limiting their sales of vital drone components to their U.S. and European customers, preluding a broader ban on exports by officials, Bloomberg wrote on Dec. 9, citing undisclosed sources.

Drones play a pivotal role in the battlefield during Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s war, from providing reconnaissance to dropping explosives on their targets.

Both sides ratcheted up their production, with Russia producing 140,000 drones in 2023 and aiming to craft 1.4 million by the end of 2024, mainly using Chinese parts. Ukraine plans to produce 30,000 long-range drones in 2025, reportedly boasting the capacity to build 3 million drones of various types in a year.

Ukraine might have to China-proof its supply chain for drones as experts expect more widespread Chinese bans on certain drone parts in 2025.

China’s step came as a response to the U.S. ban on selling high-bandwidth memory chips and additional semiconductor gear to China.

With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s "tough-on-China" policy not likely to ease tensions, other manufacturers from Japan and Korea might take the place of the Chinese ones, Bloomberg wrote.

While claiming neutrality, Beijing plays a pivotal role in Russia's war effort, supplying various dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry. A media report from November said that the EU had obtained evidence of China's lethal support for Moscow in the form of attack drones.

The Chinese leadership claimed it had not provided military support to either side.

Ukrainian forces to receive 30,000 DeepStrike drones in 2025 as part of Zelensky’s resilience plan, minister says
The new generation of DeepStrike drones can “operate autonomously over long distances, hitting targets with high accuracy,” according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:55 PM

Russian court sentences Crimean resident to 15 years for alleged state treason.

A Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea sentenced a 33-year-old local resident to 15 years in a strict regime colony on charges of state treason, Russia's prosecutor's office reported on Dec. 9. The man was accused of transmitting information about the movement of Russian military equipment to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.