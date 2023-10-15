Mines kill 2, injure 2 over past day, victims include children

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 14-year-old boy was killed, and a 12-year-old boy was injured by mines in a field in Mykolaiv Oblast's Bashtanka district on Oct. 15, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

According to the minister, the two boys were playing in an area where military operations had previously taken place.

Another deadly incident took place in Chernihiv Oblast on the same day. One local resident was killed and another injured by mines in a local forest, Klymenko reported.

Ukrainian officials said that nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory had been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The interior minister noted that 248 people have been killed by mines, and 525 have been injured since February 2022.