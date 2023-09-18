Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CBS: Each side fires 40,000 shells a day on front line

by Elsa Court September 18, 2023 9:24 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier carries shells to their front line position in the direction of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 22, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Russia each fire 40,000 shells per day across the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers through Ukrainian territory, CBS reported during a "60 Minutes" interview with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 17.

Answering a question on the slow progress of the ongoing counteroffensive, Zelensky said that the situation is "difficult," but "it is important that we are moving forward every day and liberating territory."

"We mustn't give Putin a break," he said, adding that the Russian dictator is someone who "cannot be trusted," because he has "not been a human being for a long time."

Zelensky said he believes that Putin is going to continue using the threat of nuclear war, but is waiting for the U.S. to become less stable.

The U.S. presidential election in 2024 will therefore be a time that Putin will threaten to use nuclear weapons to fuel instability, according to the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine has "every moral right" to attack Russian strategic targets and that drone attacks send the message that "your sky is not as well protected as you think."

He also addressed concerns about fear of Russian attacks on energy facilities as the cold season approaches. Last winter, relentless Russian strikes cut millions of Ukrainians off from heating and power.

"If you cut off our power, deprive us of electricity, deprive us of water, deprive us to gasoline, we have the right to do the same to you," he said.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
