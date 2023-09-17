Governor: Drone damages oil depot in southwestern Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone damaged an oil depot in southwestern Russia early on Sept. 17, sparking a fire at a fuel tank that was later extinguished, the regional governor Andrei Klychkov said via his official Telegram channel.

According to Klychkov, the drone struck the city of Oryol at around 3:50 a.m. local time. There were no casualties. "All emergency services are working on the territory of the targeted facility," the governor said.

Russia's Oryol Oblast is bordering Kursk Oblast to the southwest and Bryansk Oblast to the northwest.

The report comes after a series of strikes this week on Russian military targets on the occupied Crimean peninsula, which are seen as Kyiv's increased attempts to break down Russia's war efforts.

The number of attacks inside Russia and far from the front lines has also increased, with the Russian defence ministry saying in the early hours of Sept. 17 that a drone was destroyed in the Istra district in Moscow Oblast.