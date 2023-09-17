Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Drone damages oil depot in southwestern Russia

by Olena Goncharova September 17, 2023 7:45 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone damaged an oil depot in southwestern Russia early on Sept. 17, sparking a fire at a fuel tank that was later extinguished, the regional governor Andrei Klychkov said via his official Telegram channel.

According to Klychkov, the drone struck the city of Oryol at around 3:50 a.m. local time. There were no casualties. "All emergency services are working on the territory of the targeted facility," the governor said.

Russia's Oryol Oblast is bordering Kursk Oblast to the southwest and Bryansk Oblast to the northwest.

The report comes after a series of strikes this week on Russian military targets on the occupied Crimean peninsula, which are seen as Kyiv's increased attempts to break down Russia's war efforts.

The number of attacks inside Russia and far from the front lines has also increased, with the Russian defence ministry saying in the early hours of Sept. 17 that a drone was destroyed in the Istra district in Moscow Oblast.

ISW: Ukrainian advances in Zaporizhzhia Oblast prompt Russian defensive focus
Russian volunteer battalions “Storm Ossetia” and “Alania” which are operating in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, shared a photo on Sept. 16, allegedly depicting a small unit from the Russian 83rd Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade stationed in Nesteryanka, some 57 kilometers southeast from Zaporizhzhi…
Olena Goncharova

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
