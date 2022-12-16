Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Casualty figures from Russian strike in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast rise to 3 killed, 13 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 6:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people were killed and thirteen wounded, including four children, by the Dec. 16 Russian missile attack on the industrial town of Kryvyi Rih, according to the latest casualty Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

The child of a couple killed by the attack remains trapped under the rubble of the attacked residential building, the governor said on Telegram.

All the injured have been hospitalized, with one seven-year-old girl in critical condition, Reznichenko said.

The building was hit on Dec. 16 during Russia seventh mass missile strike against Ukraine.

76 cruise missiles were launched at Ukrainian energy infrastructure, of which 60 were shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems. Infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged in numerous regions of Ukraine, many of which experienced emergency blackouts.

Following the air raid alarm, explosions were reported in Kyiv and numerous other Ukrainian cities, except for the occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast.

The previous large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.