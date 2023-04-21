Canadian Defense Ministry announces new military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada announced a $28 million defense aid package during the 11th Ramstein Summit on April 21, according to the Canadian Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry's website, the aid package includes a $25 million contribution to NATO's Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund.

This contribution will allow the military alliance to provide Ukraine with 3.3 million liters of "much-needed" fuel supplies, carry out the NATO CAP Improved Ribbon Bridge project which supplies Ukraine with modular floatation bridge assets for wet-gap crossings, as well as "a first contribution" to the NATO CAP medical first aid kits project.

The aid package also includes $1.8 million for 40 .50 caliber sniper rifles, ammunition, spare parts, and accessories.

$1.4 million will also go to 16 new radio sets for the Leopard 2 tanks Canada has donated to Ukraine.

On April 14, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand confirmed that all eight Leopard 2 tanks pledged to Ukraine by Canada were in Poland.

The first batch of Canada's Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Poland in early February where they were used for training Ukrainian soldiers on how to use them.

On April 11, Anand also announced a new small arms package for Ukraine in cooperation with firearms manufacturer Colt Canada that included 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns, and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.

Canada previously pledged 8,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 1,800 rounds of 105 mm tank training ammunition, and 12 air defense missiles to Ukraine after the tenth Ramstein summit on March 15.