Global News: Canada's lawmakers adopt motion to designate Wagner Group as terrorist entity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada's House of Commons voted on Jan. 30 to designate Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist entity.

The designation, which is largely symbolic, follows the United States’s move last week to designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization. In Canada, the Wagner Group is on the sanctions list under the Special Economic Measures Act.

The motion was put forward by NDP lawmaker Heather McPherson and received unanimous consent. It asks the Liberal government to “immediately designate” the group as a terrorist entity.

“Given reports of human rights abuses and attacks on civilians in Ukraine and other parts of the world by the Russian-supported Wagner Group, the House call upon the government to immediately designate the Wagner Group as a terrorist entity,” McPherson’s motion reads.





