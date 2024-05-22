Canada imposes sanctions on Russian firms accused of shipping North Korean weapons to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada has once again sanctioned Russian individuals and companies aiding Russia's war against of Ukraine.

The sanctions target two individuals and six shipping firms that Ottawa claims have "facilitated the illegal transportation of weapons, including ballistic missiles, from North Korea to Russia."

According to Global Affairs Canada, these entities have acquired weapons used in Ukraine over the past two years, contravening international sanctions against North Korea.

Ottawa claims that these companies are closely linked with the Russian military and involved in the transportation of weapons. They are prohibited from engaging in financial transactions with Canadians.

Since the 2014 Russian invasion into Ukraine, Canada has sanctioned over 3,000 individuals and entities in eastern Europe. Sanctions against Russian nationals since late February 2022 have led to $103 million ($140 million Canadian dollars) being frozen in Canada, an increase from $100 million ($136 Canadian dollars) last fall.

"Our sanctions send a clear message: Canada condemns Russia’s military cooperation with North Korea, which has consequences for security in Europe, the Indo-Pacific and around the world. Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and its people in the face of the Kremlin’s brutal actions," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, said in a statement.