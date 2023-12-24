Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister expects bill in 'coming days' to change approaches to mobilization

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2023 7:30 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov attends an in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, southwestern Germany, on Sept. 19, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A bill on the mobilization of conscripts will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, in the "coming days," Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne in a Dec. 24 interview.

Umerov said the bill would change the approaches to mobilization in Ukraine to make sure that society does not see conscription as "punishment."

"We are preparing a mobilization blueprint should be understandable to the public. We are discussing it with the military, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Verkhovna Rada," Umerov told Suspilne.

The new mobilization plan is about joining the military to serve the country, training conscripts, rotation, and finishing military service, he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in November that he had instructed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Umerov to present a new mobilization plan.

On Dec. 19, Zelensky said Ukraine’s military leadership had proposed mobilizing 450,000-500,000 additional conscripts.

"This is a serious number. I said I need more arguments to support this direction," Zelensky said during a press conference.

Umerov told Suspilne that, if society wants Ukraine to return to the borders of 1991, it is necessary to understand how occupied territories will be liberated.

He added that the mechanism of mobilization and demobilization required adjustment in this context.

"If we seek society's support, we must explain how and whom we want to invite to serve, what will happen to that person when they are discharged. To address this, we are preparing a draft law," Umerov said.

He also said that the term "demobilization" would not be used until the end of the war, but there would be military leaves for soldiers.

Ukraine war latest: Military proposes to mobilize 450,000-500,000 new soldiers, Zelensky says
Key developments on Dec. 19: * Zelensky: Military proposes to mobilize 450,000-500,000 new soldiers * Zelensky: Ukraine to produce 1 million drones next year * Moscow mayor claims air defense prevented drone attack * Russian attacks against Kherson, Sumy oblasts injure 6 * White House: Russia,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.