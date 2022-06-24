Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
New Ukrainian carrier Air Ocean Airlines starts regular domestic flights

November 22, 2021 2:09 amby Asami Terajima
(Air Ocean Airlines/Facebook)

The company began daily flights between Kyiv and Zaporizhia on Nov. 21. It also sent its first commercial flight from Kyiv to Lviv on Nov. 22 and plans to add more routes in the future, including international ones. The airline is based in the Kyiv International Airport, known as Zhuliany.

In Ukraine, domestic flights are an unpopular alternative to railways, which are cheaper and provide more travel options. Many local airports are in disrepair and lack the capacity to service modern aircraft.

