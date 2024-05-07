Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Espionage, European Union, Polish Government, Russian Intelligence
Bugging devices found in room where Polish government was scheduled to meet

by Nate Ostiller May 7, 2024 11:46 AM 1 min read
The cityscape of Katowice, Poland, on Oct. 9, 2014. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Inigo Bujedo Aguirre/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Bugging devices were found in a room on May 7 that the Polish Council of Ministers were scheduled to meet in, said Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesperson for the Polish security service.

Over the last few months, authorities have arrested numerous individuals accused of spying on behalf of Russia inside Poland, Germany, Estonia, and Austria, raising questions about the extent of Russian intelligence activity inside Europe.

Poland is a key conduit for Western military equipment to reach Ukraine, and authorities have previously identified Russian spy networks attempting to disrupt the flow of military aid.

Dobrzynski said that the devices had been found and dismantled in a meeting room in Katowice.

The incident is still under investigation, he added.

The Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita reported in October 2023 that a bugging device found in a car used by Polish President Andrzej Duda may have been planted by Russian security services.

Austria urges strengthened security in aftermath of spying scandal
The statement came after former Austrian intelligence officer Egisto Ott was arrested on suspicions of spying following a collaborative investigation published by The Insider and Der Spiegel in March 2024.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Polish judge defects to Belarus.

Tomasz Szmydt, a judge of the provincial administrative court in Warsaw, left Poland for Belarus and said he intends to apply for political asylum due to his "disagreement" with the Polish government's policies.
1:27 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 31 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 6. The regional administration confirmed that the Russian attack on the Krasnopillia community earlier in the day injured three people.
