Bugging devices found in room where Polish government was scheduled to meet

Bugging devices were found in a room on May 7 that the Polish Council of Ministers were scheduled to meet in, said Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesperson for the Polish security service.

Over the last few months, authorities have arrested numerous individuals accused of spying on behalf of Russia inside Poland, Germany, Estonia, and Austria, raising questions about the extent of Russian intelligence activity inside Europe.

Poland is a key conduit for Western military equipment to reach Ukraine, and authorities have previously identified Russian spy networks attempting to disrupt the flow of military aid.

Dobrzynski said that the devices had been found and dismantled in a meeting room in Katowice.

The incident is still under investigation, he added.

The Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita reported in October 2023 that a bugging device found in a car used by Polish President Andrzej Duda may have been planted by Russian security services.