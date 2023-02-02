Budget Commissioner: EU to announce 400 million euro assistance package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will announce an additional 400 million euro ($440 million) aid package to Ukraine to support its reform process, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Feb. 2, cited by Bloomberg.

The EU will also propose to extend the suspension of all tariffs and trade protection measures on Ukrainian imports, according to Hahn.

The commissioner added that the bloc would suggest holding off Ukraine's financial contributions for participation in EU programs as long as the country continues to have financial problems.

The EU assistance to Ukraine has reached 50 billion euros since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war, according to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

On Feb. 2, European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen and 15 Commissioners arrived in Kyiv for consultations with the Ukrainian government, the Commission reported.

Borrell also came to Kyiv for the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit set to take place on Feb. 3. It will be the first such meeting since Ukraine was granted candidate status on June 23.

The Feb. 3 summit's theme is expected to be the EU's further support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's aggression.