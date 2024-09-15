The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Budanov, Kyrylo Budanov, ATACMS, Long-range missiles
Edit post

Russians' faith in their country's safety 'broken' by Ukraine's deep strikes, Budanov says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 15, 2024 12:13 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov during a meeting with the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war who Russia claims were on the Il-76 transport plane that crashed over Russia's Belgorod Oblast, on Jan. 26, 2024. (Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's strikes deep into Russian territory have "broken" the faith Russian people hold that their country is powerful and safe, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Sept. 14.

Speaking during the 20th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting in Kyiv, Budanov said the strikes have had a "serious effect on the social-psychological situation," adding that "the (Russian) people's belief in that they live in a safe country has been broken. It is the main achievement of all these deep strikes.''

The comments come amid intense debate between Ukraine and its allies over the issue of allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with foreign-provided weapons.

Ukraine has for months requested permission to use foreign weapons to strike within Russian territory, but many partners including the U.S. and Germany have refused over fears of escalation.

Ukraine has instead used domestically-produced drones to target Russian cities in mass attacks, ramping up these attacks in recent weeks.

The U.S. began providing Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have a range of up to 300 kilometers (190 miles), in the spring.

While these missiles have been used in Russian-occupied Crimea, Washington's restrictions prevent their use on Russian soil.

However, it's understood the stance of Western nations has changed in light of Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, with some reports that the U.K. has already decided to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadows to strike targets deep inside Russia.

At the summit, Budanov also expressed concern about North Korea's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and predicted that Russia may be forced to conduct another wave of mobilization in summer 2025.

Russian cities left defenseless as Ukraine ramps up drone attacks
While waiting for a green light from Western countries to use their long-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia, Ukraine is relying on domestically produced drones, which are considerably cheaper than missiles and no less effective. In recent months, Ukraine has increased the number of…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.