Budanov discusses Russia's strategy and North Korean involvement at YES meeting in Kyiv

by Sonya Bandouil September 15, 2024 3:06 AM 2 min read
Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) chief, attends the Ukraine. Year 2024 forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Dmytro Larin/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, delivered multiple statements during the 20th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting in Kyiv.

Budanov expressed concern over North Korea’s significant military support to Russia, particularly its supply of ballistic missiles.

When asked to rank the countries offering the most military support to Russia, Budanov placed North Korea at the top, stating that "North Korea would be first, then there is no one for a long time, and then everyone else," highlighting the unmatched volume of supplies North Korea provides.

He added that Russia has significantly ramped up its missile production, including Iskander missiles and guided aerial bombs.

In another interview, Budanov said that Russia aims to end the war by the end of 2025 or early 2026, due to expected economic and social crises.

He noted that by summer 2025, Russia will face serious economic problems and may be forced into further mobilization.

"They (Russia) predict that around the summer of 2025, the negative impact on the economy will be very noticeable for their country," Budanov said.

In February 2024, U.S. intelligence estimated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has spent up to $211 billion on military operations in Ukraine. The war has cost Russia up to $1.3 trillion in lost economic growth through 2026, an undisclosed source in U.S. intelligence in a comment to Reuters.

NATO could have done more to stop Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Stoltenberg says
Stoltenberg said the day the war was launched was the worst in his 10-year stint in the role, from which he is stepping down next month.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Sonya Bandouil
Sonya Bandouil
