Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Budanov: Hamas' use of drones clear sign of Russian involvement

by Nate Ostiller October 12, 2023 10:12 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov in Kyiv, April 2023. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hamas' advanced tactics using drones on armored vehicles must have been the result of Russian training, Ukraine's military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravada released on Oct. 12.

While it did not constitute a clear indication of Russia's direct involvement in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the tactics strongly mirrored those used in Russia's war on Ukraine, he said.

In addition, there were several other signs in the weeks leading up to the attacks that provide further evidence of increased Russian connections with Israel's foes in the region.

Budanov noted that the Russian state-run news agency Sputnik began Arabic language broadcasts in Lebanon in the days preceding the attack, using language and narratives consistent with well-known tropes of Russian propaganda.

On Sept. 22-24, a Russian delegation visited Iran and discussed an expansion of intelligence capabilities. Finally, Budanov added that a Russian reconnaissance satellite was moved to orbit over Israel one week before Hamas' attack.

There has been considerable speculation about Russia's involvement in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which has now killed thousands of Israelis and Palestinians, but little concrete evidence.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

