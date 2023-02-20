Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
British Intelligence: Pressure mounting on Russian forces nearing anniversary of full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

British Intelligence reported on Feb. 20 that "regardless of the reality on the ground," Russian forces will likely claim the capture of Bakhmut around the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

The report indicated that the Russian offensive is continuing in the directions of Vuhledar, Kremina, and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, with Russian forces suffering heavy casualties. Due to the number of casualties, British Intelligence predicts that Russia's 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades are "likely combat ineffective."

According to the report, tensions within Russian leadership are likely to escalate should Russian forces fail to make significant gains during their offensive in the spring.

Ukraine war latest: Russia intensifies shelling of southern Ukraine amid Kyiv’s request for more weapon supplies
