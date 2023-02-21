Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

British intelligence: Russia steps up attacks on civilian infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 21, 2023 11:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 21 an increasing trend of Russian attacks on medical and educational facilities in Ukraine, which they attribute to Russia's "indiscriminate use of artillery and other area weapons systems."

This conclusion follows the latest civilian casualty numbers provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Feb. 13.

As of Feb. 13, the OHCHR had recorded a total of 18,955 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 7,199 killed and 11,756 injured.

According to the OHCHR, there were an estimated 697 deaths in January 2023 alone.

The British Defense Ministry that there are estimates of over 16,000 civilians having been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Biden in Kyiv, China's top diplomat to visit Moscow ahead of Russia's all-out war anniversary
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.