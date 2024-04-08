Skip to content
Bridge collapses in Russia’s Smolensk region, killing 1, injuring 5

by Dinara Khalilova April 8, 2024 9:20 PM 1 min read
The Paninsky Bridge in Vyazma, Smolensk region, Russia, collapsed on April 8, 2024, killing a woman and wounding five more people. (Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations/Telegram)
A bridge collapsed in Vyazma in Russia’s Smolensk region on April 8, killing a woman and wounding five more people, including a child, emergency services reported.

The town of Vyazma lies in western Russia, some 200 kilometers west of Moscow. The Paninsky Bridge, built across railway tracks, connects the town center with its industrial zone.

Three cars and a truck were on the bridge when it collapsed, the regional department of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Telegram.

A middle-aged woman was reportedly killed, and five more people were hospitalized, including a girl born in 2010.

The incident caused damage to gas supply networks, leading to gas supply cutoffs for over 8,000 people, according to local authorities.

According to independent Russian media outlet Meduza, Russian authorities announced plans to carry out repairs of the bridge’s road surface in 2018 and planned to spend around nine million rubles ($97,000) on the job.

Russian missile ship set on fire near Kaliningrad, Ukraine’s intelligence claims
A source from Ukraine’s military intelligence confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that its operatives were behind the fire.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
