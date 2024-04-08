Bridge collapses in Russia’s Smolensk region, killing 1, injuring 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

A bridge collapsed in Vyazma in Russia’s Smolensk region on April 8, killing a woman and wounding five more people, including a child, emergency services reported.

The town of Vyazma lies in western Russia, some 200 kilometers west of Moscow. The Paninsky Bridge, built across railway tracks, connects the town center with its industrial zone.

Three cars and a truck were on the bridge when it collapsed, the regional department of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Telegram.

A middle-aged woman was reportedly killed, and five more people were hospitalized, including a girl born in 2010.

The incident caused damage to gas supply networks, leading to gas supply cutoffs for over 8,000 people, according to local authorities.

According to independent Russian media outlet Meduza, Russian authorities announced plans to carry out repairs of the bridge’s road surface in 2018 and planned to spend around nine million rubles ($97,000) on the job.